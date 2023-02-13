Heat G Tyler Herro Downgraded to Doubtful vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Per the league’s injury report, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (knee) is doubtful for Monday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Herro seldom takes rest nights, so this is likely a legitimate injury. Miami is looking to extend its three-game winning streak but faces a tough test with the first-place Denver Nuggets visiting. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will share in making up the missing production if Herro misses Monday’s game. Keep an eye out for Herro’s status in the coming hours and if he’ll be available for Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Herro has averaged 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in 45 starts this season. If he cannot go, expect Max Strus to slot into the starting lineup.

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Odds

The Miami Heat are one-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, with the total set at 219.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.