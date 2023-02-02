Heat G Victor Oladipo Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Knicks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks, per the league’s injury report.

Oladipo had played 16 games straight before this and has only missed two games since returning from his knee injury on December 6th. It’s safe to say this is a legitimate injury rather than a rest night for the 30-year-old. Miami enters the back half of a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Knicks as they look to distance themselves from New York in sixth place within the Eastern Conference.

Oladipo has averaged 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 26 games this season. With him unable to go, expect Tyler Herro to likely be relied upon further with a heightened usage and minutes within the rotation.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Odds

The Miami Heat are currently 1.5-point favorites against the New York Knicks on Thursday with the total set at 216, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.