Hurts, Mahomes Deadlocked as Super Bowl MVP Favorites

With Super Bowl LVII set to go down on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have continued to stick out as the odds-on favorites to win Super Bowl MVP. With six of the last ten Super Bowl MVPs quarterbacks, that’s consistent with recent history.

A lot of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles’ success can be attributed to their quarterbacks. We’ll look at the passers and other players who can be difference-makers in the Big Game.

Jalen Hurts +650 –> +140

+650 –> +140 Patrick Mahomes +400 –> +130

+400 –> +130 Travis Kelce +2800 –> +1100

Mahomes and Hurts have seen positive line movement in favor of them capturing Super Bowl LVII MVP since the start of the playoffs, but they have lost a bit of steam over the past week.

Last week, Hurts was the solo favorite at +110, followed by Mahomes at +125. Since then, Mahomes (+130) has moved ahead of Hurts (+140). Mahomes was the odds-on favorite entering the postseason at +400, while Hurts has had a steeper climb and was listed at +350 leading up to the NFC Championship Game.

KC’s signal caller has generated the most interest in the betting market, with the highest ticket percentage at 10.9% for the highest handle percentage at 21.9%. With over double the handle, Mahomes has drawn big money bets on him to win Super Bowl MVP.

Hurts isn’t far off from Mahomes. The Eagles quarterback has seen the third-highest ticket count with 10.4%, followed by the second-highest handle percentage at 16.1%. Not quite seen the same amount of heavy action as Mahomes, but he’s motivated some sizable wagers.

A pair of Eagles have emerged as sleeper candidates to the point they are two of the book’s biggest liabilities. Eagles running back Miles Sanders and linebacker Haason Reddick have seen substantial line movement for their odds of winning Super Bowl MVP.

Sanders and Reddick play on opposite sides of the football but have line shifts at a similar rate. Each player opened the postseason with +25000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP, with Reddick now at +3000, while Sanders has risen to +2500.