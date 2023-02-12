Journeyman Danny Green Inks Deal with the Cavaliers by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

Danny Green’s time as a free agent was short-lived.

On Sunday morning, the veteran swingman finalized his buyout from the Houston Rockets. By Sunday afternoon, he had agreed to terms on a new deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As noted by Adrian Wojnarowski, Green has a chance to make an impact with the Cavs throughout the playoffs.

Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/hU3zkDhWYG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

An ACL injury has kept Green out for most of the season. The journeyman returned to action at the start of the month and has appeared in only three contests. Green’s contributions have been limited, as he’s averaged just 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Green has won three NBA Championships, helping the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers secure the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Still, the signing didn’t move the Cavaliers off their futures price at FanDuel Sportsbook. Cleveland remains +3000 to win it all as we race towards the end of the regular season.