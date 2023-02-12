Cavs, Celtics Emerge as Frontrunners to Sign Danny Green by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA Trade Deadline might be in the rearview mirror, but teams continue to deal with the fallout from some of those transactions.

Specifically, Danny Green will be on the move for the second time in less than a week.

Green started the season with the Memphis Grizzlies but was involved in a three-team trade, including the Los Angeles Clippers, landing with the Houston Rockets.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Green, and the Rockets are finalizing a buyout, allowing Green to sign with whichever franchise he chooses. As noted, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunners to land the journeyman.

As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Green only appeared in three contests for the Grizzlies, as he rehabilitated his knee following an ACL injury in last year’s playoffs. Consequently, he totaled just nine points, four rebounds, and two assists in three games with the Grizz.

The Cavaliers and Celtics could use Green as a depth option throughout the playoffs.

Both teams are near the top of the NBA Finals futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cavs are currently listed at +3000, while the Celtics are the betting favorite at +270.