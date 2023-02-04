Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/04

Date: 02/04/2023 Time: 06:00 PM Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Lakers Open -1 -108 O 235.5 -110 -112 Current -1 -110 234.5 -110 -112 New Orleans Pelicans Open +1 -112 U 235.5 -110 -104 Current +1 -110 234.5 -110 -104

Los Angeles Lakers Projected Lineups: 1. SF LeBron James 30.1 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists 2. C Anthony Davis 26.9 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 3. PG Russell Westbrook 15.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists 4. PG Dennis Schrder 12.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 5. PF Rui Hachimura 12.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 6. PG Patrick Beverley 6.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists New Orleans Pelicans 1. PG CJ McCollum 21.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 2. SG Brandon Ingram 20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 3. C Jonas Valanciunas 14.5 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 4. SF Herbert Jones 10.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 5. PF Larry Nance Jr. 7.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 6. SF Trey Murphy III 12.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Feb 02 IND -2.5 240.5 112-111 Tue, Jan 31 NY +2.0 232.0 129-123 Mon, Jan 30 BKN +8.5 231.5 121-104 Sat, Jan 28 BOS +7.5 234.5 125-121 Wed, Jan 25 SA -7.5 244.0 113-104 Last 5 Against The Spread: New Orleans Pelicans DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Feb 02 DAL +4.5 223.5 111-106 Tue, Jan 31 DEN +7.0 232.0 122-113 Sun, Jan 29 MIL +10.5 229.5 135-110 Sat, Jan 28 WAS -5.5 230.5 113-103 Wed, Jan 25 MIN -3.0 229.5 111-102