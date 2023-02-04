Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/04
Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Open
|-1
|-108
|O 235.5
|-110
|-112
|Current
|-1
|-110
|234.5
|-110
|-112
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Open
|+1
|-112
|U 235.5
|-110
|-104
|Current
|+1
|-110
|234.5
|-110
|-104
Projected Lineups:
Los Angeles Lakers
|1.
|SF
|LeBron James
|30.1 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
|2.
|C
|Anthony Davis
|26.9 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|15.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Dennis Schrder
|12.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Rui Hachimura
|12.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Patrick Beverley
|6.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
New Orleans Pelicans
|1.
|PG
|CJ McCollum
|21.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Brandon Ingram
|20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|3.
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas
|14.5 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Herbert Jones
|10.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Larry Nance Jr.
|7.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Trey Murphy III
|12.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Los Angeles Lakers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Feb 02
|IND
|-2.5
|240.5
|112-111
|Tue, Jan 31
|NY
|+2.0
|232.0
|129-123
|Mon, Jan 30
|BKN
|+8.5
|231.5
|121-104
|Sat, Jan 28
|BOS
|+7.5
|234.5
|125-121
|Wed, Jan 25
|SA
|-7.5
|244.0
|113-104
New Orleans Pelicans
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Feb 02
|DAL
|+4.5
|223.5
|111-106
|Tue, Jan 31
|DEN
|+7.0
|232.0
|122-113
|Sun, Jan 29
|MIL
|+10.5
|229.5
|135-110
|Sat, Jan 28
|WAS
|-5.5
|230.5
|113-103
|Wed, Jan 25
|MIN
|-3.0
|229.5
|111-102
Betting Insights:
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 0-5 (.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-3 (.400) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 10-16 (.370) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-3 (.625) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-12 (.294) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
- The New Orleans Pelicans have not covered in their last 5 games off a loss
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 0-5 (.000) against the spread off a loss over their last 5 games
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-11 (.267) against the spread over their last 15 games
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 6-14 (.300) against the spread over their last 20 games
- The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-8 (.200) against the spread over their last 10 games
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-5 (.643) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 12-25 (.324) against the spread at home off a win over their last 37 games