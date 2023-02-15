Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Miami Heat
|Open
|-1.5
|-110
|O 217.5
|-110
|-122
|Current
|+1
|-110
|211.5
|-110
|-102
|Brooklyn Nets
|Open
|+1.5
|-110
|U 217.5
|-110
|+104
|Current
|-1
|-110
|211.5
|-110
|-116
Projected Lineups:
Miami Heat
|1.
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|21.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|21.9 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Max Strus
|12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|9.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|10.0 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Haywood Highsmith
|4.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
Brooklyn Nets
|1.
|SG
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|2.
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|13.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Mikal Bridges
|17.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|13.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|9.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Cam Thomas
|10.6 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Miami Heat
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|DEN
|-1.0
|217.5
|112-108
|Sat, Feb 11
|ORL
|-1.5
|213.5
|107-103
|Fri, Feb 10
|HOU
|-11.5
|219.5
|97-95
|Wed, Feb 08
|IND
|-6.5
|224.5
|116-111
|Sat, Feb 04
|MIL
|+6.0
|223.5
|123-115
Brooklyn Nets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|NY
|+3.0
|220.0
|124-106
|Sat, Feb 11
|PHI
|+2.0
|223.0
|101-98
|Thu, Feb 09
|CHI
|+2.5
|227.0
|116-105
|Tue, Feb 07
|PHO
|+7.0
|224.5
|116-112
|Mon, Feb 06
|LAC
|+8.5
|221.5
|124-116
Betting Insights:
Miami Heat
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 11-3 (.786) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 14 games
- 14-5 (.737) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 19 games
- 1-5 (.167) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
Brooklyn Nets
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat off two or more days rest over their last 5 games
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 21-42 (.333) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 63 games
- 9-21 (.300) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 30 games