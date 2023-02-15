Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

48 minutes ago

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -1.5   -110   O 217.5   -110   -122  
 Current +1   -110   211.5   -110   -102  
Brooklyn Nets  Open +1.5   -110   U 217.5   -110   +104  
 Current -1   -110   211.5   -110   -116  
Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.9 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SG  Max Strus   12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PG  Gabe Vincent   9.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   10.0 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SF  Haywood Highsmith   4.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   13.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   17.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   13.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   9.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Cam Thomas   10.6 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 DEN -1.0 217.5 112-108
Sat, Feb 11 ORL -1.5 213.5 107-103
Fri, Feb 10 HOU -11.5 219.5 97-95
Wed, Feb 08 IND -6.5 224.5 116-111
Sat, Feb 04 MIL +6.0 223.5 123-115

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 NY +3.0 220.0 124-106
Sat, Feb 11 PHI +2.0 223.0 101-98
Thu, Feb 09 CHI +2.5 227.0 116-105
Tue, Feb 07 PHO +7.0 224.5 116-112
Mon, Feb 06 LAC +8.5 221.5 124-116
Betting Insights:

Miami Heat

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 11-3 (.786) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 14 games
  • 14-5 (.737) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 19 games
  • 1-5 (.167) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road since the start of 2020/2021

Brooklyn Nets

  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat off two or more days rest over their last 5 games
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 21-42 (.333) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 63 games
  • 9-21 (.300) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 30 games
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

