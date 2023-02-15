Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15

Date: 02/15/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Miami Heat Open -1.5 -110 O 217.5 -110 -122 Current +1 -110 211.5 -110 -102 Brooklyn Nets Open +1.5 -110 U 217.5 -110 +104 Current -1 -110 211.5 -110 -116

Miami Heat Projected Lineups: 1. C Bam Adebayo 21.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 2. SF Jimmy Butler 21.9 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 3. SG Max Strus 12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists 4. PG Gabe Vincent 9.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 5. PF Caleb Martin 10.0 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. SF Haywood Highsmith 4.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists Brooklyn Nets 1. SG Spencer Dinwiddie 17.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. C Nicolas Claxton 13.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 3. SF Mikal Bridges 17.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. PF Cameron Johnson 13.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. PF Dorian Finney-Smith 9.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. SG Cam Thomas 10.6 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Miami Heat DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 DEN -1.0 217.5 112-108 Sat, Feb 11 ORL -1.5 213.5 107-103 Fri, Feb 10 HOU -11.5 219.5 97-95 Wed, Feb 08 IND -6.5 224.5 116-111 Sat, Feb 04 MIL +6.0 223.5 123-115 Last 5 Against The Spread: Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 NY +3.0 220.0 124-106 Sat, Feb 11 PHI +2.0 223.0 101-98 Thu, Feb 09 CHI +2.5 227.0 116-105 Tue, Feb 07 PHO +7.0 224.5 116-112 Mon, Feb 06 LAC +8.5 221.5 124-116