NFL May Ban 'Tush Push' QB Sneak in 2023 by SportsGrid 16 minutes ago

The NFL Competition Committee is considering the elimination of the “Tush Push” quarterback sneak, per Dean Blandino of FOX Sports.

Dean Blandino says the NFL Competition Committee might look to eliminate the "Tush Push" play on QB sneaks that was so effective for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles this season. https://t.co/nCP16kQEiA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2023

This may be the next major controversy in the NFL. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have been credited for making the “Tush Push” famous by putting two players behind Hurts and shoving him forward after the snap on 3rd and 4th and 1’s throughout the season. According to The Athletic, Philadelphia attempted 32 sneaks – a designed quarterback rush under center with two yards or fewer to convert – and converted 29 of them, a 90.6 percent rate. It’s easily the most sneaks a team has attempted in a single season. Pulling the ball carrier is already unallowed in the NFL, but we could see pushing becoming outlawed in the near future.

