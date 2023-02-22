NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Islanders Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Two teams looking to rise in the standings will collide tonight, with the New York Islanders hosting the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After underachieving last season, the Jets and Islanders are back in the hunt for a playoff position. The Jets are in better shape inside the Central Division, while the Islanders remain on the outside looking in but are in the conversation. There are a lot of defensive similarities with these clubs that likely tie into the tight moneyline. The Islanders are slight home favorites at -114, while the Jets are priced at -105.

These teams meet twice over the next four days, and the importance of these points can’t be understated. The Islanders are 6-2-2 over their last ten games, while the Jets have battled to a 5-5 record over that period.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Jets are expected to continue riding Connor Hellebuyck, while the Islanders should do the same with Ilya Sorokin. Both goalies are in the Vezina conversation. The Jets netminder has a 26-16-1 record with a .926 save percentage, while Sorokin is 19-17-5 with a .924 save percentage.

With Sorokin at home, there’s likely more value in backing the Islanders on the moneyline at -114.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-114)

The Jets are a middle-of-the-pack offense, while the Islanders are in the bottom third. Both teams sit in the top ten in goals allowed per game, highlighted by the low total set at 5.5. Over the Jets’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in just one, while the Islanders have seen that in four. It’s hard to see a lot of goals being scored tonight, so expect a defensive affair and side with the under 5.5 at -124.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-124)

There isn’t a lot of star talent in this matchup, but quality depth scoring exists. Brock Nelson has been red-hot, leading the club with six goals and two assists over their last five games. In addition, he has 57 points in 60 games. Nelson is currently priced at +160 to score, which has too much value to pass up.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+160)