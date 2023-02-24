NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Islanders Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Islanders will try to continue their strong February run as they play host to the Los Angeles Kings.

There’s a lot to like about how the Kings and Islanders play. Despite lower expectations entering the season, they’ve both remained in the playoff hunt. The Islanders are part of a log jam in the East but have been keeping pace. The teams remain close in pricing tonight, with the Islanders listed at -134 on the moneyline and the Kings at +112.

The Islanders and Kings enter this matchup with identical 6-2-2 records over their last ten games. This will be the first of two meetings over the next three weeks, with plenty on the line.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kings are expected to start Jonathan Quick, while the Islanders should do the same with Ilya Sorokin. Goaltending has been an issue for the Kings, with Quick posting a 10-12-4 record and a .878 save percentage. On the other hand, Sorokin has been dominant, owning a 20-17-5 record with a .925 save percentage.

One of the biggest reasons we like the Islanders in this matchup is the mismatch in the net. Sorokin is one of the NHL’s top goalies, creating a ton of value for the Islanders. As a result, we like the home side on the moneyline at -134.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-134)

The Kings and Islanders are opposites regarding their strengths. The Kings score at the 11th-highest clip but have trouble in the net, while the Islanders are in the top ten in goals allowed per game but struggle to score. Over the Kings’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in four, while the Islanders have seen that in three. It’s difficult to score on the Islanders with Sorokin in the net, so we feel more comfortable siding with the under six at -110.

Best Bet: Under six (-110)

There isn’t much to write home about the Islanders’ offense, but there’s some potential value. Bo Horvat is familiar with Western Conference clubs, so he should be comfortable in this matchup. Horvat has already scored 35 goals, but more will be expected in New York. With some key injuries for the Isles, Horvat will be relied on, so there’s value in backing him to score at +152.

Best Prop: Bo Horvat to Record over 0.5 Goals (+152)