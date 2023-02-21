NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Picks by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The Battle of the QEW is set to take center stage on Tuesday, with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Buffalo Sabres.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

With the Maple Leafs and Sabres performing well this year, their rivalry has reignited. The Sabres are exiting their rebuild and quietly competing for a playoff spot, while the Maple Leafs are a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. The Maple Leafs previously defeated the Sabres 5-2 on November 19.

The Leafs are listed as road favorites on the moneyline at -178, while the Sabres are underdogs at +146. Both teams have been playing well, with the Maple Leafs posting a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Sabres are 6-3-1, winning two straight.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Maple Leafs are expected to start Ilya Samsonov, while the Sabres should do the same with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Maple Leafs’ netminder has a 19-7-2 record with a .917 save percentage, while Luukkonen is 14-7-2 with a .898 save percentage.

With both teams playing well, it’s hard to say that Toronto should be priced where it is. The Sabres are arguably trending better right now, making them an appealing underdog at +146.

Best Bet: Sabres moneyline (+146)

The most significant difference between the clubs is in goals allowed. The Sabres and Maple Leafs score at top-ten clips, but the Sabres allow the 24th most goals per game, while Toronto sits sixth. These teams previously combined for seven goals, while tonight’s total is set at 6.5. The Maple Leafs have scored seven or more goals in three of their last five games, while the Sabres have also seen that in three. The offense seems to come out when these teams collide, so don’t be surprised if we’re treated to another high-scoring affair.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-148)

This matchup has a lot of offensive talent, which is especially appealing considering we’re projecting a high-scoring game. Alex Tuch has been putting up some impressive numbers for the Sabres, with 59 points in 54 games and leading the club with three goals over their last five. His big frame and speed could aid him against the Maple Leaf tonight, so there’s value in backing him at +190 to score.

Best Prop: Alex Tuch to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+190)