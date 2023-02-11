NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Picks by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago

Two of the Metropolitan Division’s top teams will collide tonight, with the New York Rangers visiting the Carolina Hurricanes.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Two of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference meet for the second of four meetings. The opening matchup in the season series saw New York pick up a 5-3 victory, but this will be the Rangers’ second game in as many nights. Both teams enter on winning streaks, with the Rangers winning four in a row and going 7-2-1 over their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are even hotter, posting seven straight victories and a 9-0-1 record over their previous ten. This will be the Hurricanes’ first game post-All-Star break, which will test the staying power of that momentum.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Rangers are expected to start Jaroslav Halak, while the Hurricanes should do the same with Frederik Andersen. The Rangers’ backup has been solid, posting a 7-6-1 record with a .905 save percentage. Andersen is 11-3 with a .903 save percentage. The Hurricanes goalie should have an edge, especially considering the defense’s strength in front of him.

Carolina is well rested entering this contest, while the Rangers are playing for the second consecutive night. With recent trends, especially Carolina’s home record of 17-5-2, we like the plus-money value on the puck line at +124.

Best Bet: Hurricanes Puck Line (+124)

Both rosters have enough offensive firepower as they sit just outside the top ten in goals scored per game. The strength of these clubs is their defense and goaltending, considering they’re both top-five teams in goals allowed per game. Their previous matchup saw eight goals scored, while the total for tonight is set at 6.5. Over the Rangers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Hurricanes have seen that in two. Unlike the previous matchup, these teams should show their true colors, so side with the under 6.5 at -124.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-124)

Even if we’re not expecting a lot of offense, that doesn’t mean there aren’t players we can target to score. Sebastian Aho is one of the strongest two-way threats in the league, posting 46 points in 44 games, including leading the team with six goals over their last five contests. As a result, backing Aho to score tonight has some value at +146.

Best Prop: Sebastian Aho to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+146)