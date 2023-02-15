NHL Best Bets: Red Wings vs. Oilers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two of the NHL’s hottest teams are set to face off, with the Detroit Red Wings paying a visit to the Edmonton Oilers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Red Wings and Oilers are playing well right now, which should make for a compelling matchup tonight. The Red Wings are amid a Western road trip and have posted a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, winning three in a row. The Oilers are returning home from a road trip, sitting at 7-1-2 over that same sample size. After dropping a Sunday meeting against the lowly Montreal Canadiens, the Oilers are looking to bounce back tonight.

The Oilers are sizable favorites on the moneyline at -235, while the Red Wings are +190. This is the second and final meeting of the regular season between the clubs, the first seeing the Oilers post a 5-2 victory.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Red Wings are expected to start Ville Husso, while the Oilers should trot out Jack Campbell. The Red Wings netminder has a strong 20-12-5 record with a .905 save percentage, while Campbell is 17-8-1 with a .890 save percentage. After a dismal start, Campbell has been much better of late.

The Oilers are likely angry about laying an egg in Montreal, making this a tough matchup for the Red Wings. Detroit has been playing well of late, but the Oilers are in a different tier, and their best players should do enough to cover the puck line tonight.

Best Bet: Oilers Puck Line -1.5 (+100)

The underlying numbers aren’t promising for Detroit, while Edmonton scores at the highest clip in the NHL. Even amid the Red Wings’ solid stretch of play, there are concerns about the sustainability of their play. Over the Red Wings’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Oilers have seen that in four. With their previous meeting seeing a combined seven goals and the recent trends, it’s hard to look away from the over 6.5 at -120.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-120)

Edmonton has a lot of talent, including Evander Kane. Kane has been more consistent lately, helping provide the team with more secondary scoring. The big power forward has 19 points in 22 games and leads the team with four goals over their last five games. Kane has an excellent price to find the back of the net tonight at +144.

Best Prop: Evander Kane to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+144)