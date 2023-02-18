Packers and Aaron Jones Agree on Restructured Contract by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers agree to a restructured contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

A resolution: Instead of being released, Aaron Jones will be staying in Green Bay this season after the Packers and his agents, Drew Rosenaus and Ryan Matha, reached agreement on an $11 million salary for the 2023 season that includes an $8.52 million signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/QHIkiqTove — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023

Jones agreed to be paid $11 million for the upcoming season and will get an $8.52 million signing bonus. There was a chance that if the UTEP alum didn’t agree to the restructure, the team would’ve moved on without him next season.

The Packers still have A.J. Dillon on the roster, but if they do decide to trade Aaron Rodgers, they will rely heavily on their run game and short passes out of the backfield to move the offense down the field. The passing game under Jordan Love could be a work in progress all season long. This, of course, assumes that the Packers do indeed trade Rodgers.