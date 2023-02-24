Panthers' Patric Hornqvist Done for the Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports that the Florida Panthers Patric Hornqvist won’t play again this season.

?I don?t see it happening? is what Paul Maurice told me today when I asked about Horny possibly coming back. — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) February 23, 2023

Hornqvist has been out of the lineup since December 3 with a concussion. It’s somewhat unusual for a team to announce that a player will be out for months due to a concussion, implicating that Hornqvist’s symptoms must be severe. Hornqvist had one goal and three points in 22 games for the Panthers this season.

The Panthers hold the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference but have played several more games than just about every team in their rearview mirror. It will be a dogfight to make the playoffs, and there is little margin for error for any of these teams. Whether or not the Panthers make a significant move by the trade deadline may come down to how well they play over the next week.