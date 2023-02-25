Panthers' Spencer Knight Placed in NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Florida Panthers have placed Spencer Knight in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Knight was initially sent down to the AHL before he was placed in the program. Although no reason has been given for his placement, there are reports that it’s not because Knight is having an issue with drugs or alcohol.

Knight’s season has gone downhill since he suffered an undisclosed injury in early December. At that point in time, starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky wasn’t playing well, and it looked like Knight might take over the starting job, but then he was hurt, and ever since he returned from that injury, it just hasn’t been the same between the pipes. Alex Lyon will be the backup to Bobrovsky for the immediate future.