PG Russell Westbrook to Sign with Clippers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Point guard Russell Westbrook is headed back to Los Angeles. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook will sign with the Clippers after finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz.

After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OjZ0Mkuz5x — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

Utah acquired the former MVP from the Lakers as part of a three-team deal on the eve of the league’s trade deadline. Westbrook never played a game for the Jazz and now joins another star-studded duo in the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The 34-year-old has been productive in a bench role this season, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in 52 games.

The point guard position has been a weak spot for the Clippers in 2022-23. After beginning the year with Reggie Jackson and John Wall, LA parted ways with both veterans while acquiring Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets at the deadline.

While Westbrook’s role remains to be seen, he provides the Clips with much-needed depth as LA looks to embark on a lengthy postseason run.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Clippers holding the fifth-best NBA Finals odds at +1200.