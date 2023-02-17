Phillies and Aaron Nola Discussing Long-Term Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies and starting pitcher Aaron Nola are discussing a long-term extension.

Nola could end up with one of the more significant pitcher contracts we have ever seen. In last year’s postseason, he proved to be a reliable ace and has shown durability with at least 32 starts in four of his past five seasons. The Phillies have the pieces in place to run it back for another World Series appearance in 2023 and getting Nola back as their ace is a massive first step. Don’t be surprised if this contract pushes toward $200 million for a guy who earned every penny in Philadelphia’s postseason run.

In 2022, Nola posted a 3.25 ERA across 32 starts and 205.0 innings pitched. He also had the league’s best strikeout-to-walk rate at 8.1 last season.

2023 World Series Odds

The Philadelphia Phillies currently have the seventh-shortest odds to win the 2023 World Series at +1400 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.