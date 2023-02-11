Sabres' Tage Thompson Expected to Play Saturday
Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres will play Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Tage Thompson can play tomorrow, per Don Granato. #Sabres— Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) February 10, 2023
Thompson suffered an upper-body injury right before the All-Star break and didn’t participate in the game or any activities surrounding All-Star Weekend. The good news is that the ASB and the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, as Thompson won’t miss a game due to the injury.
The Sabres are fighting for a playoff spot this season and can’t afford to lose their best scorer for any time. Buffalo sits 11th in the Eastern Conference but is only a few points behind several teams in front of them, with many games in hand on just about everyone.
On Saturday, the Sabres will host the Calgary Flames. The Sabres are -230 (+1.5) on the puck line and +110 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-118), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.