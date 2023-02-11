Sabres' Tage Thompson Expected to Play Saturday

2 hours ago

Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres will play Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Thompson suffered an upper-body injury right before the All-Star break and didn’t participate in the game or any activities surrounding All-Star Weekend. The good news is that the ASB and the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, as Thompson won’t miss a game due to the injury.

The Sabres are fighting for a playoff spot this season and can’t afford to lose their best scorer for any time. Buffalo sits 11th in the Eastern Conference but is only a few points behind several teams in front of them, with many games in hand on just about everyone.

On Saturday, the Sabres will host the Calgary Flames. The Sabres are -230 (+1.5) on the puck line and +110 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-118), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

