T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley Available for Suns on Tuesday by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

Per Duane Rankin of azcentral, Phoenix Suns forwards T.J. Warren, and Darius Bazley will be available for the team’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Warren and Bazley were deadline deals for the Suns, who are gunning for the title this season with the acquisition of Kevin Durant. They will both fill out the rotation for the Suns, with Warren as a solid scoring option off the bench and Bazley providing reserve frontcourt minutes. It’ll be worth monitoring how head coach Monty Williams utilizes both during the second half of the season.

Warren has averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 26 appearances with the Brooklyn Nets this season. Bazley has posted 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 36 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder this year.

