Bruins’ Top Line Will Be Back Together With Return Of Jake DeBrusk

The Bruins will have Jake DeBrusk back in their lineup Saturday after a six-week absence.

DeBrusk suffered a hand and leg injury in Boston’s Winter Classic win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2. He still managed to play hero, scoring two goals to help propel the B’s to victory, but he was seen in a walking boot following the game.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was hopeful he’d return last weekend, but DeBrusk just wasn’t quite ready. He did travel with the Black and Gold ahead of their two-game road trip and Montgomery was optimistic the forward would slot into the lineup.

It unfortunately never happened, but that will change Saturday.

“Jake is going to play (Saturday),” Montgomery told reporters Friday afternoon. “He’s been cleared to play for a little while, but it’s where he’s at with the tenderness and getting back to checking the boxes to be ready mentally and physically for himself as well.”

Montgomery noted earlier in the week that DeBrusk won’t have a significant minutes restriction, but might play a minute or two less than what he’s used to.

DeBrusk will reunite with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on the top line when the Bruins welcome the New York Islanders to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.