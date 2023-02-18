Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings

The Bruins return home and look to keep the momentum going from their two-game road trip.

Boston is fresh off a 5-0 win over the Nashville Predators that saw its win streak extend to two with the Bruins siblings in tow for the trip.

The Black and Gold now get set to welcome the New York Islanders, losers of three of their last four, to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday’s win wasn’t perfect, but the Bruins may be able to get back on track in some areas with the return of Jake DeBrusk to the lineup. Head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed the news Friday, adding that DeBrusk will slot into his usual top-line role with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. To make room for DeBrusk on the roster, the Bruins assigned Jakub Lauko to Providence.

Linus Ullmark figures to get the start between the pipes in search of his 28th win.

Puck drop for Bruins-Islanders is set for 5 p.m. ET on NESN. Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (41-8-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Nick Foligno

A.J. Greer–Trent Frederic–Craig Smith