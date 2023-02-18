Tristan Jarry could Return to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins could get Tristan Jarry back on Saturday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

#Pens HCMS:

– DeSmith starts against Islanders

– Jarry skated this morning, ?getting a lot closer to return to play, but he?s not quite there yet?; wouldn?t rule out tomorrow night vs NJ

– Rutta out tonight, skated this AM

– Poehling/Friedman didn?t make trip — Josh Getzoff (@JG_PxP) February 17, 2023

Jarry has missed the past eight games for the Pens due to an upper-body injury. The starting ‘tender has been practicing with the team for about a week, and his return was considered imminent. Well, Saturday versus the New Jersey Devils in the second half of back-to-back games seems to be the day for Jarry.

While Casey DeSmith has done a solid job filling in, Pittsburgh is a better team with Jarry between the pipes. The Penguins currently occupy the first wildcard slot in the Eastern Conference but are in quite a battle with several other teams for one of those last two playoff spots.