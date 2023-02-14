Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Washington Wizards
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|O 235
|-110
|+136
|Current
|+3.5
|-112
|236
|-110
|+134
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|U 235
|-110
|-162
|Current
|-3.5
|-108
|236
|-110
|-158
Projected Lineups:
Washington Wizards
|1.
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|22.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Bradley Beal
|22.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Daniel Gafford
|8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Monte Morris
|10.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|9.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
Portland Trail Blazers
|1.
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|31.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Anfernee Simons
|21.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|20.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|4.
|C
|Drew Eubanks
|6.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Matisse Thybulle
|2.9 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Trendon Watford
|5.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Washington Wizards
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|GS
|+3.5
|234.0
|135-126
|Sat, Feb 11
|IND
|-5.5
|236.0
|127-113
|Wed, Feb 08
|CHA
|-3.5
|235.5
|118-104
|Mon, Feb 06
|CLE
|+3.5
|221.0
|114-91
|Sat, Feb 04
|BKN
|-1.0
|222.5
|125-123
Portland Trail Blazers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|LAL
|-2.5
|238.5
|127-115
|Fri, Feb 10
|OKC
|-2.5
|239.5
|138-129
|Wed, Feb 08
|GS
|-2.5
|235.0
|125-122
|Mon, Feb 06
|MIL
|+4.0
|241.0
|127-108
|Sat, Feb 04
|CHI
|+3.0
|235.0
|129-121
Betting Insights:
Washington Wizards
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 27-43 (.380) against the spread on the road since the start of 2021/2022
Portland Trail Blazers
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021