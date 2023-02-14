Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14

Date: 02/14/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Washington Wizards Open +3.5 -110 O 235 -110 +136 Current +3.5 -112 236 -110 +134 Portland Trail Blazers Open -3.5 -110 U 235 -110 -162 Current -3.5 -108 236 -110 -158

Washington Wizards Projected Lineups: 1. C Kristaps Porzingis 22.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 2. PF Kyle Kuzma 21.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 3. SG Bradley Beal 22.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 4. PF Daniel Gafford 8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 5. PG Monte Morris 10.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 6. SF Deni Avdija 9.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists Portland Trail Blazers 1. PG Damian Lillard 31.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists 2. SG Anfernee Simons 21.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 3. PF Jerami Grant 20.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 4. C Drew Eubanks 6.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 5. SG Matisse Thybulle 2.9 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 6. PF Trendon Watford 5.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Washington Wizards DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 GS +3.5 234.0 135-126 Sat, Feb 11 IND -5.5 236.0 127-113 Wed, Feb 08 CHA -3.5 235.5 118-104 Mon, Feb 06 CLE +3.5 221.0 114-91 Sat, Feb 04 BKN -1.0 222.5 125-123 Last 5 Against The Spread: Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 LAL -2.5 238.5 127-115 Fri, Feb 10 OKC -2.5 239.5 138-129 Wed, Feb 08 GS -2.5 235.0 125-122 Mon, Feb 06 MIL +4.0 241.0 127-108 Sat, Feb 04 CHI +3.0 235.0 129-121