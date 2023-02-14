Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +3.5   -110   O 235   -110   +136  
 Current +3.5   -112   236   -110   +134  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -3.5   -110   U 235   -110   -162  
 Current -3.5   -108   236   -110   -158  
Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   22.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   10.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   9.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   31.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   20.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. C  Drew Eubanks   6.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Matisse Thybulle   2.9 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   5.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 GS +3.5 234.0 135-126
Sat, Feb 11 IND -5.5 236.0 127-113
Wed, Feb 08 CHA -3.5 235.5 118-104
Mon, Feb 06 CLE +3.5 221.0 114-91
Sat, Feb 04 BKN -1.0 222.5 125-123

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 LAL -2.5 238.5 127-115
Fri, Feb 10 OKC -2.5 239.5 138-129
Wed, Feb 08 GS -2.5 235.0 125-122
Mon, Feb 06 MIL +4.0 241.0 127-108
Sat, Feb 04 CHI +3.0 235.0 129-121
Betting Insights:

Washington Wizards

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 27-43 (.380) against the spread on the road since the start of 2021/2022

Portland Trail Blazers

  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021
