2023 McDonald's All-American Game Preview: Bronny James Time to Shine by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It’s never too early to start preparing for the future, and what better time to do that in college basketball than right before the Final Four?

The McDonald’s All-American Game tips off on Tuesday night (9:00 p.m. ET; ESPN) as a group of handpicked men and women will take the floor in the Toyota Center in Houston. Here are a few things to be on the lookout for.

The best way to evaluate talent during McDonald’s All-American week is not necessarily to watch the game. Reports from practices and scrimmages are often much more informational and are worth checking out on social media to see how each player is performing against the nation’s best. Plus, it’s the perfect way to prep for tonight’s game.

Speaking of practice, the rumbles have been that Kentucky commit DJ Wagner has been lighting it up this week during scrimmages. The son of Dajuan (Memphis) and grandson of Milt (Louisville), Wagner is ranked second nationally on ESPN out of Camden, New Jersey.

He can play at his own pace with some explosiveness, quality decision-making, and shifty handles. He’ll be worth watching on Tuesday night.

Courtesy: ESPN/HeatTeo@Youtube

While he’s not at full-blown decision national television special level just yet, the son of LeBron is on his way.

How could we forget Bronny James? He will also take the floor on Tuesday night, hoping to continue boosting his stock in the Class of 2023.

He is the only player in Tuesday night’s game who has yet to decide their future. The five-star recruit has narrowed it down to Ohio State, USC, and Oregon. He’ll be on the nation’s biggest stage for high school recruits, the same place as his father 20 years ago.