Anthony Volpe could be Yankees' Opening Day Shortstop by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Anthony Volpe could be the Opening Day shortstop for the New York Yankees, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Volpe is not only the top prospect for the Yankees but also one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball. He is having a big spring and looks ready to make his mark in the big leagues. The problem for the Yankees is not so much Volpe but how they will go about playing time for both him and several other players.

Oswald Peraza is also one of their better prospects. He started several games at shortstop in the playoffs last season for the Yankees and is considered the better defensive player of the two, although Volpe is the better bat. Some believe the best situation for the Yankees is Peraza at SS and Volpe at second base. However, if that were to happen, what would the Yankees do with current 2B Gleyber Torres, not to mention DJ Lemahieu? There just isn’t enough playing time to go around.

The team has already stated, to the delight of Yankees’ fans, that Isiah Kiner-Falefa isn’t in the competition and he will be a utility player at best. General manager Brian Cashman is likely on the phone trying to work out a trade or two to alleviate this logjam in the middle infield.