Arrest Warrant Out for Potential Top Pick Jalen Carter by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago

A potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jalen Carter, has an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash. Athens-Clarke County Police Department has Carter on counts of reckless driving and racing.

Devin Willock, Georgia offensive lineman, and team staff member Chandler LeCroy passed away in a January 15 crash, days after the Bulldogs won their second consecutive National Championship,

According to police, LeCroy was driving under the influence with Willock as his passenger at 104 mph shortly before the crash. LeCroy, Carter, and another vehicle were said to be driving in a manner consistent with racing before the fatal crash.

Carter left the scene before emergency services responded but returned hours later. Officers said Carter initially stated that he heard the crash from a nearby apartment building but later said he was driving behind LeCroy. There were no signs that Carter was driving under the influence.

Carter was scheduled to speak at the NFL combine Wednesday morning but was not seen at the event. The No. 1 overall prospect on numerous draft boards, Carter was not set to work out at the combine but was expected to take a physical and conduct interviews. His status remains to be seen.