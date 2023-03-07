Big 12 Conference Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Kansas Slightly Leads A Loaded Field by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

In what should be the most competitive conference tournament this week, the Big 12 Tournament is set to get underway on Wednesday. Some of the top teams in the nation will meet in Kansas City for some high-level basketball. To prepare you for the Big 12 Tournament, we will discuss the favorite, a dark horse, and the best bet we think could go dancing on the league’s behalf.Big 12 Conference Tournament Dates & Sites

Dates: March 8-11

March 8-11 Location: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO Championship Game: Saturday, March 11, 6:00 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas: +230

Texas: +310

Baylor: +430

TCU: +550

Kansas State: +900

Iowa State: +1300

West Virginia: +1800

Texas Tech: +3500

Oklahoma State: +5000

Oklahoma: +5000

Bill Self may as well be nicknamed “Clockwork” for constantly producing winning basketball teams in Lawrence. Kansas has captured yet another Big 12 regular-season title as they embark on their quest to become the first back-to-back national champions since Florida did it in 2007.

Junior slasher Jalen Wilson is the team’s focal point, making an incredible leap from role player a season ago to bonafide star this year. Gradey Dick is a lock to be a lottery pick in this upcoming NBA Draft with a complete scoring package of athleticism, finishing at the rim, and over 40 percent shooting from three. Dajuan Harris is one of the nation’s top point guards, ranking in the top 60 nationally in both assist rate and three-point percentage. This team is terrifying at every position, and it should be no surprise to see the Jayhawks favored heading into this tournament.

West Virginia has one of the weirdest resumÃ©s we have ever seen in college basketball. The Mountaineers went 7-11 in conference play after starting 0-5. Despite those struggles, they rank 17th in KenPom as the metrics love their efforts every night. Undoubtedly, they will be in the NCAA Tournament, but they could make a run at this thing in Kansas City.

Their losses have been understandable, and they have often been close efforts. They have five losses by five points or less or in overtime, with some of those including games against Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, and TCU. The Mountaineers shouldn’t be this far removed from the rest of the field on the odds board, and it feels like you are getting a friendly price on them that feels based on their results rather than performance.

Kansas State has some serious star power. The senior backcourt of Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson very well might be the best in the entire country. The two provide scoring, playmaking, and a knack for drawing fouls, making them difficult to guard for any team.

They seem to be getting hot at the right time, grabbing four wins in their previous five. They also avoid Kansas until the Championship Game. They have already knocked off the conference’s elite teams in Kansas, Texas, and Baylor. They can go toe-to-toe with anybody, and this price should be closer to that upper echelon at the +600 mark.

Kansas State has the trusty backcourt and tenacious defense to keep them in games against anyone. Take the Wildcats to bring a Big 12 Tournament title to the Little Apple.