Browns Restructure Contract of QB Deshaun Watson by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, the team has restructured the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland acquired Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans last offseason, immediately signing the 27-year-old to an NFL-record five-year deal worth $230 million, fully guaranteed.

Per Cabot, the Browns converted the majority of Watson’s $46 million base salary to a signing bonus, clearing $36 million in cap space as the team gears up for the start of the league’s free agency period, which opens on Wednesday. Cleveland had been roughly $14 million over the cap prior to the restructuring.

The former Clemson Tiger was suspended for the first 11 games last season after facing numerous allegations of sexual assault. Watson struggled in his six starts, throwing for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 58.2% of his passes. The Browns finished the regular season with a 7-10 record, missing the postseason for a second straight year.

