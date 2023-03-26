Canes' Norchad Omier a Top Option on Single-Game DFS Slates by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Offense is the name of the game for the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

According to KenPom, Miami has the sixth-ranked adjusted offense in the nation, the second-best mark among teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve leaned into that structure early in the tournament and will put their best foot forward against the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight.

Norchad Omier has been an integral part of Miami’s success and is once again priced as the top fantasy option on single-game slates.

Omier has been nothing if not consistent, dropping between 29.8 and 32.1 fantasy points in each tournament contest. The sophomore is coming off his most dominant outing, in which he recorded 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and a steal versus the top-seeded Houston Cougars.

Based on his salary, Omier is expected to deliver another elite performance on Sunday against the Longhorns. FanDuel has the big man’s salary listed at $13,000, the highest available on the single-game offerings.