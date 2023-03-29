Derek Jeter Congratulates Yankees Prospect On Making Opening Day Roster This shortstop is among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

A Yankees prospect will get his chance to prove his worth on Opening Day, and he got a special shoutout from a franchise legend.

Anthony Volpe, who turns 22 on April 28, was named to New York’s Opening Day roster and will start at shortstop against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium. This would make him the youngest Yankees shortstop since Derek Jeter made his debut at 20 years old in 1995.

The first-round pick from the 2019 draft has impressed in spring training. He’s batted .309 (17-for-55) with a 1.033 OPS, along with three home runs and five RBIs. Volpe also has made impressive defensive plays that likely convince manager Aaron Boone to speed up the prospect’s development.

Volpe even has gotten the seal of approval from a franchise legend.

“Congratulations (Anthony Volpe),” Jeter tweeted Wednesday. “There’s nothing like playing shortstop for the New York Yankees.”

Oddsmakers are high on Volpe’s chances to make an impact in his first big league season. He has the third-shortest odds to win American League Rookie of the Year behind Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who is the favorite at +240. Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida is behind him at +600.

And Volpe’s spring training has helped him gain steam. He went from +1100 odds in early March to +600 odds a day before the 2023 Major League Baseball season starts.

Opportunity is just as key as performance when it comes to Rookie of the Year. Volpe will get the start Thursday, and he will have the opportunity this season to be the first Yankees player to win the award since Aaron Judge in 2017. Also, the last New York shortstop to win the award: Derek Jeter.