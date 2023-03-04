Devils' Timo Meier Remained Out Friday vs. Golden Knights
Timo Meier still wasn’t in the lineup Friday for the New Jersey Devils, Matt Loughlin, the Devil’s play-by-play announcer, reported.
Lindy Ruff acknowledges that Timo Meier has been cleared for contact. The next step is to get in more practice. Will not play tonight.— Matt Loughlin (@MattLoug) March 3, 2023
Meier was acquired by the Devils from the San Jose Sharks last Sunday but has still not made his debut for his new team. Meier is dealing with an upper-body injury that cost him a fifth straight game Friday. The good news, however, is that he has been cleared for contact and is expected to make his first start for the Devils as soon as Sunday in Arizona when the Devils take on the Coyotes.
