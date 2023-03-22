FanDuel Announces Partnerships, Donations for Problem Gambling Awareness Month by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

FanDuel has announced a series of initiatives for Problem Gambling Awareness Month that will help make for a safer environment in the space.

Safer play has been an important area that FanDuel has continuously highlighted. Responsible Gaming is something FanDuel has demonstrated it takes seriously.

Below are some of the initiatives that the sportsbook has put together for Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

FanDuel will give a $100,000 donation to the National Council on Problem Gambling

The goal of this donation is to provide funding to non-profit organizations across the country for problem gambling prevention in areas that currently don’t have the resources.

“FanDuel’s commitment to supporting a spectrum of services from problem gambling prevention to responsible gambling education is a reflection of their dedication to building a safe and sustainable gambling ecosystem,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director.

Another important aspect is funding necessary research designed to understand gambling behavior in the U.S. The research done by the International Center for Responsible Gaming and FanDuel will try to enhance the industry’s tools to identify potential harm, mitigate risk, and improve responsible gambling programs.

The RG Ambassador Program will look to raise awareness with stops at college campuses across the northeast to educate young adults about the risks of problem gambling. The tour will feature RG ambassador Craig Carton, host of â€œThe Carton Showâ€ on FS1 and â€œCarton and Robertsâ€ on WFAN 101.9/660 AM radio in New York.

Seven-division boxing champion and FanDuel RG ambassador Amanda Serrano and Carton will also share video content on their respective social channels. The goal of these posts will be to highlight the importance of playing within limits. In addition to utilizing tools that will limit wager, deposit, and time. The goal of these tools is to help participants manage their play.

FanDuel is also working with professional sports leagues to promote responsible gaming to fans. Partnering with the NBA, they will continue to share responsible gaming messaging and calls to action at arenas throughout the country. FanDuel has also supported the PGA TOUR’s newly launched campaign for Problem Gambling Awareness Month on FanDuel TV and through FanDuel’s social media channels.

â€œWhen the PGA TOUR made the decision five years ago to enter this space, we did it fully understanding that integrity programs and responsible gaming initiatives would lead the way. Because of that, we’ve developed deep relationships with operators such as FanDuel that also have that mindset and see responsible gaming as a shared priority and collective responsibility,â€ said Scott Warfield, VP of Gaming for the PGA TOUR.