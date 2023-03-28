Florida Atlantic Final Four Odds Analysis

It’s already been the best season in the history of Florida Atlantic basketball, but the Owls are not done yet. They are just two games away from immortality and look more than capable of taking home a national championship. We break down every aspect of the team out of Boca Raton and how they’ve reached this point.

Who Are The Florida Atlantic Owls?

Record: 35-3 (18-2) | Conference: Conference USA

35-3 (18-2) | Conference USA Head coach: Dusty May, 5th season at Florida Atlantic (101-59)

Dusty May, 5th season at Florida Atlantic (101-59) Leading scorer: Johnell Davis (13.9 PPG)

Johnell Davis (13.9 PPG) Leading rebounder: Vladislav Goldin (6.6 RPG)

Vladislav Goldin (6.6 RPG) Assists leader: Nick Boyd (2.5 APG)

NCAA Tournament scores:

First Round vs. #8 Memphis: W 66-65

Second Round vs. #16 Fairleigh Dickinson: W 78-70

Sweet 16 vs. #4 Tennessee: W 62-55

Elite Eight vs. #3 Kansas State: W 79-76

Shining Star: Johnell Davis. He can make any clutch shot you ask of him through his lengthy build and athleticism.

X-Factor: Vladislav Goldin. The team’s only true paint presence that can dictate a game as long as he remains out of foul trouble.

How Did Florida Atlantic Make the NCAA Tournament?

The Owls were a buzz saw through Conference USA play. They racked up an 18-2 record, took the conference tournament’s top seed, and never looked back after winning their getting in via auto-bid. Their 11-game win streak dating back to February 23rd is the longest streak among the Final Four teams.

How Did Florida Atlantic Advance to the Final Four?

Down one with 15 seconds left against Memphis in the opening round, it looked like FAU’s tournament hopes were all but dead. A backcourt steal and a go-ahead basket in the waning seconds saved their season and altered the course of the entire tournament. The Owls would go on to beat Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee, and Kansas State in impressive fashion en route to Houston.

Florida Atlantic National Championship Odds: +600

Books continue to disrespect the Owls at the longest price of the Final Four participants. They have proven multiple times in this tournament that they are as good as advertised and are on the level of any team heading to Houston. They rank third in KenPom among the national semifinalists, and we see value in their long-shot odds to cut down the nets on Monday night.