Flyers D Tony DeAngelo to Have Hearing for Spearing Incident by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Per the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo will have a hearing Wednesday for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry.

Philadelphia?s Tony DeAngelo will have a hearing today for Spearing Tampa Bay?s Corey Perry. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 8, 2023

The incident occurred in the third period of Philadelphia’s 5-2 loss on Tuesday, with DeAngelo driving his stick into Perry and ultimately receiving a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

While the 27-year-old admitted he was looking to give Perry “a shot,” he did not intend to hit him in the midsection.

“I was trying to give him a little shot. I wasn’t looking for it to go there,” said DeAngelo postgame. “He tried to slash my stick out of my hands the second beforehand. He talks all game. So, asked him to fight. Doesn’t want to fight. He’ll tell you that he’s asked me to fight for years. I don’t say no. So there’s not much of an argument there… . Replay probably looks a bit worse than it was meant to be. But it is what it is.”

DeAngelo has tallied ten goals and 34 points in 59 games this season, his first with the Flyers.

