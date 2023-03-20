Grizzlies' Ja Morant Ready to Rejoin Team by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant’s eight-game suspension has ended, and the 23-year-old is ready to rejoin the organization.

Morant was suspended for brandishing a gun during an Instagram Live video – Memphis going 5-3 over that stretch.

The former Murray State standout, who underwent counseling during his time away, won’t play Monday versus Dallas but could be back in the lineup Wednesday at home against the Houston Rockets.

“We’ll see when he gets back in the team environment,” said head coach Taylor Jenkins before Saturday night’s victory over the Golden State Warriors. “Our anticipation is he’s at least out for Monday. We’ll cross the bridge on Wednesday as we get a little bit closer.”

Morant has appeared in 53 games for the Grizz this season, posting per-game averages of 27.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds.

Memphis sits third in the Western Conference with a 43-27 record.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Grizzlies as -2.0 point favorites on the spread and -134 on the moneyline tonight.