Jaguars Expected to Place Franchise Tag on Evan Engram by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on Evan Engram, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on TE Evan Engram, per source. The tight end franchise tag is $11.345 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2023

The Ole Miss product was a revelation in Jacksonville last season, with 73 receptions for 766 yards and four touchdowns. Engram was a disappointment in his time in New York with the Giants. His biggest problem was drops, which is never good for any receiver.

The Jaguars could have one of the better offenses in the league next season with Trevor Lawrence behind center, Travis Etienne carrying the rock, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones running deep passes, Engram over the middle, and this doesn’t even include Calvin Ridley, who will be returning from suspension. This could be a fun team to watch.