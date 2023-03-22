Japan Wins 2023 World Baseball Classic by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Japan captured its first World Baseball Classic since 2009, downing the United States 3-2 during Tuesday’s final at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The night culminated dramatically, with Shohei Ohtani fanning LA Angels teammate Mike Trout to record the game’s final out in a matchup every baseball fan wanted to see.

“It was the greatest situation facing the greatest hitter, so it was great,” said Ohtani. “I’ve seen Japan winning, and I just wanted to be part of it. I really appreciate that I was able to have the great experience. As I say, the next generation, the kids who are playing baseball, I was hoping that those people would like to play baseball. That would make me happy.”

Ohtani was named the tournament’s MVP, hitting .426 with one home run and eight RBI while pitching to a 1.86 ERA across 9 2/3 innings.

The next WBC is scheduled for 2026, with locations still to be determined.

