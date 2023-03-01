Kevin Durant to Make Suns' Debut Tonight against the Hornets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Kevin Durant will make his Phoenix Suns’ debut on the road against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Durant’s been out since early January with an MCL sprain. He was dealt to Phoenix Suns as the trade deadline loomed for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and future pick swaps.

The two-time NBA champion, 13-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, and 2013-14 league MVP, Durant’s arrival in Phoenix swept the NBA.

The 34-year-old led a disaster of a Brooklyn team to a 27-13 record before his injury and put himself in the heart of MVP discussions. The Nets struggled in the aftermath of his injury, and Kyrie Irving wanted out, forcing Durant to reconsider his future with the Nets.

After Mat Ishbia was introduced as the Suns’ new owner, the front office contacted the Nets about a Durant deal. Soon after, Ishbia and Nets’ owner Joe Tsai connected to make the trade happen.



Phoenix features a ton of talent, including Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, so finding chemistry before the playoffs will be essential. That starts tonight, with the Suns sitting as ten-point favorites in Charlotte.

On the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Suns sport the third-best odds to win the NBA title at +450 and are the favorites to come out of the Western Conference.

