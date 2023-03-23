March Madness Sweet 16: Most Popular Wagers Among Betting Public Ironically, the lowest seed remaining is one of the most popular picks by Sean T. McGuire 29 minutes ago

The NCAA Tournament will hold its Sweet 16 over the next two nights before the Elite Eight takes place over the weekend. And the next four days of college basketball will offer yet another crazy weekend for bettors looking to have some extra skin in the game.

So after scouring a handful of insights from sportsbooks like BetMGM, WynnBet and PointsBet, we’ve compiled some of the most popular wagers in the eyes of the betting public.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

(-1.5) Michigan State vs. Kansas State, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tom Izzo and the seventh-seeded Spartans enter the East region’s Sweet 16 contest as a slight favorite over third-seeded Kansas State. But its the Wildcats who have received more bets to cover the spread. K-State represents 76% of spread bets and 58% of the money at BetMGM. The Over, which currently is set at 138.5, also has been a popular play with 61% of bets at BetMGM.

(-3.5) UConn vs. Arkansas, Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET

The West region’s fourth-seeded Huskies seemingly are an Elite Eight lock in the eyes of the betting public. UConn is responsible for 91% of the handle and 69% of tickets at PointsBet while the Huskies also represent the third-largest moneyline handle at BetMGM (68%). Additionally, Dan Hurley’s bunch is one of the most popular spread wagers. UConn represents 84% of the spread handle at PointsBet, 68% at WynnBet and 66% at BetMGM. That money makes up 61% of spread tickets at PointsBet, 59% at WynnBet and 64% at BetMGM.

(-4.5) Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic, Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET

The fourth-seeded Volunteers enter the East region’s contest as the favorite against No. 9 Florida Atlantic, one of the bigger surprises entering the round. It’s likely that which caused Tennessee to command 91% of the moneyline handle and 82% of the tickets on PointsBet. However, FSU has more moneyline backing at BetMGM with 53% of the handle and 51% of the tickets.

(-7.5) Alabama vs. San Diego State, Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

It shouldn’t come as a major surprise to see the top-seeded Crimson Tide backed heavily entering the South region’s Sweet 16 game against fifth-seeded San Diego State. Alabama represents the most lopsided straight up bet on PointsBet with 94% of the handle and 89% of tickets on the Crimson Tide. Alabama, though, has seen a more modest 61% of the handle at BetMGM.

(-7.5) Houston vs. Miami, Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Thursday the Cougars of Houston are responsible for the most bets and largest handle to win the championship. However, the fifth-seeded Hurricanes are being backed by the public entering their content against the Midwest region’s No. 1 seed. Miami represents the second-most moneyline tickets (77%) at BetMGM. Those bets are responsible for 75% of the moneyline handle, too. Miami also represents the second-largest spread handle (62%) and third-most spread tickets (63%) at BetMGM.

(-10) Creighton vs. Princeton, Friday at 9 p.m. ET

The No. 15 Tigers will try to continue their Cinderella run as a double-digit favorite for the second time this tournament. But Princeton, who previously knocked off second-seeded Arizona and Missouri in the South, nevertheless has the backing of the public. At BetMGM, Princeton has seen the most tickets to win straight up (79%) and to cover the spread (67%). Those bets represent 70% and 58% of the handle, respectively. The Under in Princeton-Creighton also is a popular play with more bets on the total (70%) than any other contest.