Mets' Starling Marte makes Spring Training Debut

by

2 hours ago

Starling Marte made his spring training debut for the New York Mets on Friday, Michael Mayer of Metzmerized reports.

Marte had missed the first week-plus of game action due to a groin injury. Initially, there was some thought that he might miss Opening Day, but unless he re-injured the groin or suffered another injury, that would seem unlikely as he has three weeks to get ready. That is generally enough time for a major league hitter to prepare for the season.

The Mets (+140) are expected to be in a spirited battle with the Atlanta Braves (+135) and the Philadelphia Phillies (+300) for supremacy in the National League East this season. Whether or not veteran ace starting pitchers like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer can stay healthy and make 50+ starts will likely go a long way toward determining their division fate this season. You can find the odds for every team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related