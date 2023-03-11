Mets' Starling Marte makes Spring Training Debut
Starling Marte made his spring training debut for the New York Mets on Friday, Michael Mayer of Metzmerized reports.
Mets lineup at home vs Astros today at 1:10 pic.twitter.com/y2fCxor3Xe— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 10, 2023
Marte had missed the first week-plus of game action due to a groin injury. Initially, there was some thought that he might miss Opening Day, but unless he re-injured the groin or suffered another injury, that would seem unlikely as he has three weeks to get ready. That is generally enough time for a major league hitter to prepare for the season.
The Mets (+140) are expected to be in a spirited battle with the Atlanta Braves (+135) and the Philadelphia Phillies (+300) for supremacy in the National League East this season. Whether or not veteran ace starting pitchers like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer can stay healthy and make 50+ starts will likely go a long way toward determining their division fate this season.