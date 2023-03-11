Mets' Starling Marte makes Spring Training Debut by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Starling Marte made his spring training debut for the New York Mets on Friday, Michael Mayer of Metzmerized reports.

Mets lineup at home vs Astros today at 1:10 pic.twitter.com/y2fCxor3Xe — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 10, 2023

Marte had missed the first week-plus of game action due to a groin injury. Initially, there was some thought that he might miss Opening Day, but unless he re-injured the groin or suffered another injury, that would seem unlikely as he has three weeks to get ready. That is generally enough time for a major league hitter to prepare for the season.