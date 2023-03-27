Miami Advances to 1st Final Four in School History by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit, downing No. 2 Texas 88-81 in the NCAA Men’s Elite Eight and advancing to their first final four in school history.

“I love these guys,” said Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga. “The last ten minutes, our defense, rebounding, and scoring was at a very high level.”

Jordan Miller led Miami with 27 points, helping the Canes remove the sting of last season’s Elite Eight loss to Kansas.

“That loss sat with me for a really long time,” said Miller. “It doesn’t go away, and the fact that we had the opportunity to come back and make amends, make it right, that’s what was pushing me.”

Up next for Miami is a matchup against No. 4 UConn on Saturday. The Huskies are coming off a dominant 82-54 victory over third-ranked Gonzaga and are currently listed as -5.5 favorites on the spread and -240 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.