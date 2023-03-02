MLB Names FanDuel Official Sports Betting Partner in North America by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

MLB Spring training is underway, and the return of the regular season is just around the corner. Before the season kicks off at the end of the month, MLB and the FanDuel Sportsbook had an announcement.

FanDuel and Major League Baseball announced a multi-year partnership on March 2, 2023, making the sportsbook a co-exclusive Official Sports Betting Partner of MLB. FanDuel can now use MLB branding with the FanDuel Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy, and FanDuel Faceoff platforms. FanDuel’s marketing campaigns will now see MLB-integrated branding.

The relationship between MLB and FanDuel goes back to 2019, when the company was used as the Authorized Gaming Operator of the league.

This partnership has several perks, including bringing fans’ viewing and wagering experiences closer by streaming MLB. TV’s Free Game of the Day through FanDuel’s Sportsbook app and on FanDuel’s OTT platform FanDuel+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

In addition, FanDuel can now utilize MLB highlights in products and as part of original programming on FanDuel TV.

Kenny Gersh, MLB Executive Vice President, Media & Business Development, had positive words about the new agreement between companies.

“As one of the top sportsbooks in America, FanDuel has been an industry leader in innovative fan engagement opportunities while also reminding them of the importance of doing it responsibly. These key priorities of unique fan engagement and responsible gambling align with our focus from the league level and make FanDuel a natural partner to collaborate with as an Official Sports Betting Partner.”

Christian Genetski, the President of FanDuel Group, spoke glowingly about what this partnership will mean moving forward.

“The baseball fan is one of the most engaged in all of sports, which is why we’re delighted to be the new sports betting partner of Major League Baseball. Our team is eager to showcase FanDuel in nationally broadcast MLB games and help enhance game narratives and bring America’s Pastime directly into our mobile app and OTT platform for fans to watch and wager. We’re also very excited about the opportunity to work together with MLB on new betting product innovations that will give customers the opportunity to enhance their experience on every pitch from March until October.”

An important aspect of this partnership revolves around a commitment to ensure fans bet responsibly. MLB is already partnered with the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) “Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly” public service campaign. This was created to educate fans and help them bet responsibly.