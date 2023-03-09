NBA Player Props: 3 Plays for Thursday, March 9 by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

It’s a six-game slate in the NBA tonight, and there are several appealing player prop options to seek our teeth into.

Here are three of my favorite plays using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model.

Note: All props and odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

HOU Jalen Green Under 23.5 Points (-111)

SportsGrid Model Rating: 5/5 Stars

Green continues to be the main cog in the Rockets’ offense but has struggled of late, averaging 19.9 points on just 40% shooting, including 30.8% from three-point range. Although he’s always capable of a scoring outburst, the former second overall pick’s 23.5 points prop is nearly two full points more than his season average of 21.7, rendering the under a particularly appealing play.

NYK Julius Randle Under 28.5 Points (-111)

SportsGrid Model Rating: 5/5 Stars

Randle is coming off his lowest scoring output since January 18, scoring 16 in Tuesday’s 112-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. While I fully expect the All-Star to bounce back, Randle has been held below his 28.5 points prop in 44 of his 67 games this season (66%). Throw in the fact that teammate Jalen Brunson could return from a foot injury, and betting the over is difficult to get behind.

MEM Xavier Tillman Over 2.5 Assists (+104)

SportsGrid Model Rating: 4.5/5 Stars

Tillman has taken on a more prominent role following the absence of center Steven Adams and forward Brandon Clarke. Since the All-Star break, the big man is posting per-game averages of 11.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals across 30.9 minutes. Tillman’s passing ability has been particularly noteworthy as the former Michigan State Spartan has topped his 2.5 assists prop in four of his past six games. At plus money, I’ll take my chances.