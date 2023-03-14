NBA Player Props: Top Plays for Tuesday, March 14 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Bettors are tasked with a busy eight-game slate in the NBA tonight. Among the many recommendations via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, the following plays look particularly enticing.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

CLE Isaac Okoro Over 2.5 Rebounds (-136) @ Hornets

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Okoro’s minutes have been on the rise, the 22-year-old has played 28 or more in three straight games as Cleveland searches for a viable starting small forward. Averaging 2.5 rebounds across 21.5 minutes on the season, the increase in playing time presents a further opportunity for Okoro to crash the boards. Give me the over.

DEN Michael Porter Jr. Under 16.5 Points (-104) @ Raptors

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Porter Jr. is trending in the opposite direction, seeing fewer than 25 minutes for the third straight game in Sunday’s 122-120 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The 24-year-old has been held below his 16.5 points prop in two of his past three games, the exception being an ultra-efficient 23-point performance in 23 minutes versus Brooklyn. With Porter’s playing time now a legitimate question mark, I’ll roll with the under in this road affair.

CHA Nick Richards Over 10.5 Points (-106) vs. Cavaliers

SportsGrid Model Rating = 4/5 Stars

Mark Williams has already been ruled out for Tuesday’s rematch with the Cavs, opening the door for Richards to make a third straight start. The 25-year-old is coming off a 15-point performance against Cleveland on Sunday and averages 7.9 across 18.1 minutes. Having logged 29 or more minutes in three consecutive games, I like Richards to make an impact in the scoring department again.