NBA Player Props: Top Plays for Wednesday, March 22 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Bettors are looking at an attractive ten-game slate in the NBA this evening. Among the many recommendations via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, the following plays look particularly enticing.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

DEN Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 2.5 Rebounds vs. Wizards (+142)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Caldwell-Pope averages 2.7 rebounds on the season, ever so slightly above tonight’s line of 2.5. While the 30-year-old has topped that number once in his past five games, he continues to play big minutes, and the Wizards are not exactly known as an offensive juggernaut. At plus money, I’ll take my chances.

MEM Desmond Bane Under 22.5 Points vs. Rockets (-113)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Bane has a couple of factors working against him, one being the return of star point guard Ja Morant as well as a potential blowout scenario – Memphis comes into tonight as -12.5-point favorites. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.1 points per game this season and will resume his role as the team’s secondary scoring option behind Morant. With all eyes on his All-Star teammate and no guarantee of playing a full allotment of minutes, I think Bane falls short of tonight’s scoring prop.

ATL De’Andre Hunter Under 15.5 Points vs. Timberwolves (-115)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Hunter scored 12 points in Tuesday’s blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons, the fourth straight game in which he’s failed to surpass tonight’s 15.5 prop. I don’t expect things to change with Trae Young carrying the load offensively and Dejounte Murray possibly returning from a one-game absence due to an illness. Give me the under.