NCAA Tournament: Ranking Top 5 Remaining Coaches by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In a tournament full of unthinkable outcomes, several incredible coaches have been instrumental to their team’s success and deserve all the recognition they get. While all are great, here are our top five remaining coaches heading into the Elite 8.5- Dusty May- Florida Atlantic

The job Dusty May has done at FAU has been incredible this season, winning 31 games heading into the madness and now has a program with zero NCAA Tournament wins before 2023, on the cusp of the school’s first Final Four appearance. The Owls are playing with house money right now, with May sure to get a serious look from major schools in the next coaching cycle.

The job Rodney Terry has done at Texas after the Chris Beard scandal has been remarkable. The Longhorns easily could have crashed and burned as adversity hit the fan, but they rallied around Terry and pushed forward. Winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament and reaching the school’s first Elite Eight in 15 years, Terry is all but certain to shed that interim tag at the season’s conclusion.

With a resume with everything but a national championship, Mark Few is a college hoops icon. Without the weight of being a number one seed pressing down on the Zags, the Bulldogs have been able to play loose and free, which wasn’t the case in years past.

Kansas State notoriously was considered the dumpster of the Big 12 heading into this season, picked to finish last in the conference. Yet, here they stand, with first-year Jerome Tang leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight. K-State plays fierce and has just as good of a chance as anyone else to cut down the nets.

The offensive Jim Larranaga has created has been a sight to withhold. Becoming the first team this season to score more than 80 points against Houston, Larranaga’s Hurricanes enter the Elite Eight for the second straight season. The ‘Canes can win the whole thing with their small-ball approach fueled by explosive guards.