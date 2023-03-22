NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 Upset Watch Power Rankings Part II by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

We’ll be gifted with some more March Madness as the Sweet 16 begins Thursday. With more tournament drama and continued busting of brackets, here’s how we rank the games with the least amount of upset potential, having already previewed our games on the highest upset watch.8. #5 San Diego State vs. #1 Alabama

I’m one of those who will always be looking to fade the Mountain West whenever the moment is right. It’s for sure right in this spot. San Diego State was gifted cake matchups with Charleston and Furman in the two opening rounds, but Alabama is a different beast. San Diego State won’t be able to dictate its pace and simply doesn’t have enough talent. Brandon Miller and Co. should be able to get whatever they want on both sides of the floor and force the Aztecs to play their way. San Diego State can’t compete if they aren’t playing their brand of basketball. The Crimson Tide will romp them.

Upset Watch: Non-existent

Miami thoroughly impressed me with their resiliency against Drake and magnificent guard play against Indiana. We know guards are what truly wins in March, and the Hurricanes’ backcourt can hang with the best of them, led by Isaiah Wong, but Houston entirely overmatches them. They have some great guards, mainly Marcus Sasser, who pays extra attention to defense and should be able to limit Miami’s guard talent, but the frontcourt will eat Miami alive inside and on the glass. Look for Jarace Walker to have a day in a double-digit victory.

Upset Watch: Low

Through the first weekend, I left the most impressed with UConn. They’re unbelievable. They have the guard play, great coaching, and an incredible paint presence, with Adama Sanogo serving as a wrecking ball. Arkansas shined over Kansas, but to say many people were bullish on the Jayhawks would be foolish. The Razorbacks had a great matchup but still boast talent in the backcourt that could shine with two NBA-lottery pick caliber guards in Nick Smith and Anthony Black. Regardless, UConn is absolutely rolling, and I refuse to go against them. In dominating fashion, they’ll cement themselves as true title contenders.

Upset Watch: Low

Princeton’s Cinderella run is expected to conclude against Creighton as they sit as 9.5-point underdogs but never say never, as Saint Peter’s won their Sweet 16 bout as 13-point dogs last year. Still, no one expected Princeton to absolutely crush Missouri, yet they did. Princeton would need to get going beyond the arc as Creighton can be one of the hottest teams in the country, but their real test comes against center Ryan Kalkbrenner who is an absolute force in the paint. It wouldn’t surprise me if Princeton threatens at times, but Creighton is supposed to be here and will relish the opportunity.

Upset Watch: Lukewarm



Check out Part 1 of our Upset Rankings