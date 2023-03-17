NFL Free Agency Top 10 Remaining FAs: Best of the Rest by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

With NFL Free Agency and some big names off the board, plenty of talented difference-makers are still available to help improve a team’s roster.

With that, let’s dive into the top ten remaining available players in NFL Free Agency.

1. Lamar Jackson (QB)

There will be some questions about his name being on this list because of semantics, but Lamar Jackson can talk to other teams and sign a contract. Even though the Baltimore Ravens will still be able to match any deal Jackson signs, he can still go about the free-agent process. It will be a big storyline to follow during the NFL’s offseason. The opening days didn’t see many noteworthy headlines from Jackson and his camp, meaning this could be a process that takes some time.

We’re slowly reaching the point where it’s fair to wonder if any team will bite on Jackson or if the Ravens have made it very clear they’ll match the price regardless of the offer. For whatever reason, teams clearly aren’t lining up to pay the former MVP at the moment.

2. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S)

There’s undoubtedly chatter that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson won’t get a major payday because of his size, but there’s no doubt that he has the versatility needed to be a top safety in the league. As arguably the top defensive player remaining on the board, Gardner-Johnson can still call the shots and cash in on a big payday. Reports have told us that Gardner-Johnson apparently isn’t thrilled with his market, meaning the suitors and dollar value might not be there for him when all is said and done.

3. Bobby Wagner (LB)

Things didn’t work out for Bobby Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, but he still was a difference-maker and should continue being that for whatever team lands him. His age might be a concern at 33, but he’s still been impactful. Wagner can afford to be patient, especially with the frequency that we saw linebackers head off the board as free agency opened. His experience can pay dividends for a contending team, knowing that he still wants to win.

4. Jadeveon Clowney (Edge)

There’s no doubt that the talent is there with Jadeveon Clowney, but things didn’t exactly end smoothly in his time with the Cleveland Browns. He has the natural ability to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and is a player that can still be a difference-maker in the right spot. Headlines haven’t exactly been flowing for him to this point, making you wonder how big his market is.

5. Adam Thielen (WR)

The former Minnesota Vikings wideout was a cap causality in the offseason. He dealt with injuries in 2022, but was still productive, just not at the level Minnesota needed him to be to justify his contract. He’s no longer an alpha wide receiver but can fit nicely as a number two or three on a quality team. Thielen recently visited the Carolina Panthers.

6. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)

The 30-year-old free agent wideout is looking for a new home after missing the entirety of the 2022 season with an injury. It will be interesting to see which teams believe that Odell Beckham Jr. is a player that can still make a difference on the offensive side of the football rather than just as a distraction off the field.

7. Isaac Seumalo (G)

Playing on one of the top offensive lines in the NFL should give Isaac Seumalo some street cred after his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old out of Oregon State has the potential to come in and challenge for a starting role. Reports have indicated that Seumalo is still narrowing down his choices on where he’ll sign, with a market present for this guard.

8. Dalton Schultz (TE)

Dalton Schultz, one of the best skill position players available, has proven to be a productive tight end for the Dallas Cowboys over the past three seasons. Will a change of scenery hurt the player, or can he continue being one of the league’s best receiving tight ends?

9. Leonard Floyd (Edge)

The former key component of the Los Angeles Rams feared defense is testing the waters and seeing what will come to him. Leonard Floyd can still make contributions at 30 years old, but teams are wary of giving out longer-term deals to aging pass rushers.

10. Yannick Ngakoue (DE)

There’s still a strong need for pass rushers like Yannick Ngakoue, who can make a difference as an edge rusher for whichever franchise he ends up with. The former Indianapolis Colt has combined for 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons.