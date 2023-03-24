NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Sabres Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New Jersey Devils’ quest for the Metropolitan Division title remains alive as they visit the struggling Buffalo Sabres tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New Jersey is in the running with the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metro as they face the important challenge of picking up two points in this road matchup. The Devils previously defeated the Sabres 3-1 on November 25 and are listed as road favorites tonight at -188.

The Devils have proven to be a real contender inside the Eastern Conference. New Jersey has posted a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games, while the Sabres have lost three in a row, going 2-6-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Devils are expected to start Vitek Vanecek, while the Sabres should counter with veteran Craig Anderson. The Devils netminder has a 29-8-4 record with a .909 save percentage, while Anderson is 10-11-2 with a .908 save percentage. Even though his numbers have tailed off, Vanecek should have the edge in the crease tonight.

With Buffalo fading over the last month in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, there isn’t much for them to play for anymore. They’ve been playing poorly lately and appear to have thrown in the towel. Look to the Devils’ puck line for value at +125.

Best Bet: Devils Puck Line -1.5 (+125)

The first matchup between these clubs saw four goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -152, while the under is sitting at +124. The Devils and Sabres sit inside the top ten in goals scored per game, while New Jersey also sits third in goals allowed per game. Over the Devils’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Sabres have seen that in each of their last five games. With the way the Sabres have allowed goals, targeting the over 6.5 has value in his Eastern matchup.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-152)

New Jersey is one of the top offensive teams in the NHL, boasting multiple stars that can make a difference. Timo Meier has been an excellent acquisition, fitting in seamlessly with the Devils. He leads the club with three goals over their last five games and has tallied 58 points in 67 games. With the Sabres struggling to keep pucks out of their net, targeting a pure goal scorer like Meier to find the back of the net has value at +124.

Best Prop: Timo Meier to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+124)